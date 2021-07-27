Taste of Spain coming to Dundee as churros trailer plan for City Quay given green light

A hot food trailer selling churros in Dundee city centre has been approved by council planners.

An unused piece of land next to the Taza restaurant at City Quay will be the site of the outlet, which has been granted permission to trade for two years.

The Wee Churros Corner will primarily serve the fried dough snacks – which are popular in Europe, particularly Spain and Portugal, as well as Latin America.

Churros are usually topped with sugar or cinnamon and served with a chocolate dip.

Applicants Pablo Casado and Clara Campo say they both have Spanish heritage and experience of working in food trucks.

Their application to the council stated: “We would like to set up a family business, based in Dundee City Quay, setting up a food trailer to sell non-alcoholic drinks as well as introducing Spanish churros.

“We think could be a good idea to introduce and offer Spanish churros to Dundee.

“We would like to offer a service that is not being offered at that area, for Dundee citizens as well as tourists.”

City Quay venture could create jobs

The pair plan to sell soft drinks and gourmet coffees from the 2m by 4m trailer, and hope to install a seating area.

A local artist is currently working on the design to give the trailer “a special appearance”.

“We are hoping to be able to create some jobs for people with non-previous skills, training them to be churro chefs and to develop proper hospitality skills,” the application stated.

“We would like to reduce the waste as much as possible and the ingredients to be used will be very limited and basic.

“We are both nature lovers and we have plans to be as environmentally friendly as possible, using natural, Fairtrade products, recyclable products and trying to minimise the waste and supplies as much as possible to make our business green, simple and easy to manage.”

Hopes of trading seven days a week

Mr Casado and Ms Campo are aiming to operate “at least three to four days” a week to begin with, between 10am and 6pm, with a view to eventually being open seven days.

The application added: “We would also like to be able to operate on special occasions and extend our trading hours during special events, for example when big events are happening at Slessor Gardens.”

The venture has been given the green light by planners, with conditions including bins being installed at the site, restrictions on operating hours and noise restrictions.