Tasmin Glass told ex Steven Donaldson ‘meet you Hill’ on night of his alleged killing, trial hears

Angus murder accused Tasmin Glass told police she sent a text to ex-boyfriend Steven Donaldson saying “meet you Hill” on the night of his alleged killing, but he failed to turn up, a court has heard.

On the 11th day of evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh, jurors were also told co-accused Callum Davidson said: “I think youse are far fetched”, when told by a detective he was being charged with the murder of the Arbroath 27-year-old.

Glass, Davidson and Steven Dickie, all from Kirriemuir, deny murdering oil worker Mr Donaldson on June 6 or 7 last year by attacking him and setting him and his car on fire.

Detective Constable Nicola Annan, who was part of the major investigation team (MIT) in the case, told the court of witness statements given by Glass, then 19, on three occasions between June 8 and June 14.

Glass told police she and Mr Donaldson had split up in April 2018, and despite requests from him to get back together, she had then started seeing co-accused Dickie.

She told police she and Mr Donaldson had a text row on June 5, adding in her statement: “It was like he was trying to belittle me.”

On June 6, she pretended to him that she was still in Glasgow, where she had a flat, but then sent him a text at 10.25pm saying: “Meet you Hill”, relating to Kirrie Hill.

In her statement she said she received a brief call from Mr Donaldson at 10.45pm saying he was on his way.

Her statement continued: “I had Steven’s belongings in the car in a bag and was going to give them to him if things didn’t work out.”

Glass added: “When I got there he wasn’t there.

“I just went home. I thought Steven was playing games with me.”

Another member of the MIT, Detective Sergeant Scott McGeechan, said he had gone to Peel Farm, near Lintrathen, just before 5pm on Thursday June 14.

“We went to arrest Callum Davidson on suspicion of murder,” the officer told the court.

When cautioned, Davidson replied: “I think youse are far fetched with this.”

Davidson was then taken to Dundee police headquarters and charged with Mr Donaldson’s murder at 4am on June 15, having made no comment during an hour-long interview, the court heard.

The trial continues.