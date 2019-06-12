Wednesday, June 12th 2019 Show Links
Tasmin Glass to appeal sentence for killing of Arbroath man Steven Donaldson

by Steven Rae
June 12, 2019, 10:33 pm Updated: June 12, 2019, 10:34 pm

Tasmin Glass, the former girlfriend of murdered Arbroath man Steven Donaldson, is to appeal her sentence for the part she played in his killing.

Tasmin Glass.

Glass, 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for culpable homocide.

A spokeswoman for the High Court in Edinburgh said the paperwork confirming “a notice of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence” had been lodged.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, sentenced to a minimum of 23 and 24 years respectively,  lodged papers to appeal their sentences on Monday.

Steven Dickie, left, and Callum Davidson were given life sentences for the murder.

Mr Donaldson’s battered and burned body was discovered beside the charred shell of his BMW at Kirriemuir’s Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

Steven Donaldson.

Glass was convicted of instigating and planning the attack, said by one senior police officer to have “lured Mr Donaldson to his death“.

