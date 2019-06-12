Tasmin Glass to appeal sentence for killing of Arbroath man Steven Donaldson

Tasmin Glass, the former girlfriend of murdered Arbroath man Steven Donaldson, is to appeal her sentence for the part she played in his killing.

Glass, 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for culpable homocide.

A spokeswoman for the High Court in Edinburgh said the paperwork confirming “a notice of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence” had been lodged.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, sentenced to a minimum of 23 and 24 years respectively, lodged papers to appeal their sentences on Monday.

Mr Donaldson’s battered and burned body was discovered beside the charred shell of his BMW at Kirriemuir’s Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

Glass was convicted of instigating and planning the attack, said by one senior police officer to have “lured Mr Donaldson to his death“.