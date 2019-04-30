Tasmin Glass denies seeing Steven Donaldson on night she is alleged to have played a part in his killing, trial hears

Murder accused Tasmin Glass took to the witness stand at the High Court in Edinburgh to deny she saw the father of her unborn baby on the night she is alleged to have played a part in his killing.

On the 18th day of the trial, the 20-year-old singer insisted Steven Donaldson did not turn up to a meeting they had arranged at the Peter Pan playpark at Kirriemuir Hill.

She said the pair had been meant to discuss their relationship and the supposed handover of £1,000 she was due him from a car insurance pay-off.

Co-accused Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie – with whom Glass was in a sexual relationship at the time of the alleged murder last summer – have both claimed Glass sped off from the scene just before they launched an attack on the 27-year-old oil worker.

The jury has previously heard Mr Donaldson’s spinal cord was severed twice in a fatal attack before his beaten and charred body was discovered beside his burnt-out BMW at the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, near Kirrie, on the morning of June 7 last year.

Giving evidence on her own behalf, Glass told her defence counsel Mark Stewart that she had never been involved in any trouble with the police.

Referring to 19,000 pages of data culled from Glass’s mobile phone, Mr Stewart asked: “Did any of that infer you were willing to get involved in violence?

She replied: “I’ve never been involved with violence and I’ve never gone through a third party to inflict violence.”

Glass told the court Mr Donaldson had been texting and calling her during the evening of June 6.

She also agreed she had told Davidson not to tell Dickie it was her ex on the phone.

“I knew Steven Dickie wouldn’t be happy, Steven’s very huffy,” she said.

She also admitted she heard Davidson make a phone call to a man called Colin Chalmers, saying Mr Donaldson was coming through from Arbroath and was going to be given “a hiding”.

Glass told the trial: “I shook my head, I didn’t believe he was going to do anything.

“I thought Callum was being the big man.”

Glass accepted she had driven Davidson to his uncle’s house where, jurors have been told, a baseball bat was picked up.

However, she denied she had seen it being brought into her car.

“If there was anything there I would have seen it and I would probably have made a sarcastic comment and asked him why he had got that,” she said.

Mr Stewart said: “It is suggested, I think, you formed a plan with Mr Dickie and or Mr Davidson, both of them, either of them, to do harm by way of violence to Steven Donaldson on June 6.

“Standing here, in front of his family, your family, this jury, did you do that?”.

She replied: “No, I didn’t.”

The trial, before Lord Pentland, continues.

Charges faced by Glass, Dickie and Davidson

Tasmin Glass, 20, Steven Dickie, 24 and Callum Davidson, 24, all from Kirriemuir, face a charge of murdering Mr Donaldson at Loch of Kinnordy between June 6 and 7 2018.

It is alleged they assaulted him at Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark, having arranged to meet him there, repeatedly striking him with weapons before taking him to Loch of Kinnordy, where they repeatedly struck him with a knife and baseball bat or similar and a heavy, bladed weapon and set fire to him and his car.