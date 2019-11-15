Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson’s appeal bids rejected by judge

Two people convicted of killing oil worker Steven Donaldson have failed in their bids to have their sentences reduced.

At an appeal hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh today Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson had sought to have their sentences reduced for their part in Mr Donaldson’s killing.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years for the culpable homicide of Mr Donaldson, whom she had been seeing at the time of his death.

Davidson was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 24 years for murdering Mr Donaldson by attacking him with weapons at the Peter Pan playpark in Kirriemuir before continuing the attack at Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve with a knife and baseball bat or similar and a heavy bladed weapon.

The other man convicted of Mr Donaldson’s murder on June 6 and 7, Steven Dickie, was found dead at HMP Perth earlier today.

A fatal accident inquiry is set be launched in due course to determine the circumstances of the killer’s death in custody.