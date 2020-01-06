Parkinson’s diagnosis doesn’t stop Lorraine following dream of setting up own business

A business owner with Parkinson’s disease is assuring others facing a similar diagnosis “this is not the end”.

Lorraine Miller was diagnosed with the condition nearly seven years ago but has since created her own crafting business, Quarryside Crafts.

She now owns a shop at 11 West High Street, Forfar. Her crafting started after she saw a clock she liked, but didn’t want to pay the price it was selling for – and now she creates bespoke timepieces and her aptly named Tremor Trinkets.

Lorraine said: “The idea for Quarryside crafts came from the fact I lived with my husband Peter in an old quarry cottage when I started crafting.

“I had been made redundant after my diagnosis and having worked all my life, found myself in a very dark place.

“I missed my colleagues and felt totally worthless and pointless.

“We decided to have a nice holiday and at the airport in Glasgow I spotted a very nice Harris tweed clock for sale. I fancied it but did not fancy the price.

“After deconstructing it with my eyes, I decided I could make one. It wasn’t that simple but I got there eventually.

“Since then I’ve gone on to make many tartan, Harris tweed and other fabric clocks. Due to the popularity I invested in a laser cutter and now also make wooden clocks with designs of dogs, cats, motor bikes etc on them and products out of whisky barrels.

“My Tremor Trinkets came about from trying to paint. My head had one idea, but my tremor had another.

“So I decided that’s who I am so why fight it. I just choose the colours, start thinking of a flower or whatever and the Tremor Trinket was born.

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s nearly seven years ago and I was actually quite relieved in a strange sort of way, because I knew something was wrong and my GP wasn’t taking my fears seriously because of my age.

“I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to undergo deep brain stimulation at Newcastle which helped me with some of my symptoms and I would highly recommend it to other sufferers.

“I would say to others having recently been given a diagnosis, that this is not the end. It’s the beginning of discovering who you really are and to use crafts to express yourself. Many of my crafting friends have a disability, and find creating and selling their products a very satisfying feeling.”

