Missed mental health treatement targets for Tayside kids ‘is a crisis’ says MSP

Mental health services for kids and young adults in Tayside and beyond have been criticised over their failure to see children within target times.

In Tayside, only 57.9% of youngsters were seen in the referral-to-treatment target period between January and March this year, against 73.6% of people Scotland-wide.

Out of 14 of Scotland’s health boards, 10 failed to meet the legal standard of 90% of patients being seen within 18 weeks of referral.

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Bill Bowman said Tayside was among a number of boards “lagging behind” in mental health care.

He said: “During 12 years of SNP control, Scotland’s NHS has witnessed a mental health crisis.

“The 18-week referral to treatment standard is not being met for the majority of the most vulnerable people in the system – the young and mentally unwell. Tayside is lagging way behind even that unsatisfactory record.”

Children’s campaign group the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition says health services are “failing” children. A spokesman said: “There must be a radical transformation of our mental health services, with a focus on preventing such problems arising in the first place.”

Scottish mental health minister Clare Haughey said there had been an overall increase in the number of children and young people seen on time compared to previous years.

She added: “We have ensured additional funding to help boards improve their performance.”