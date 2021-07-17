Taps aff in Tayside: Fun in the sun through the decades around Dundee and Angus

As much of Scotland enjoys stunning weather this weekend we take a look at those heatwaves Tayside has experienced throughout the decades and how locals cooled off around the coastline.

From splashing at Broughty Ferry beach to Arbroath’s public swimming baths, you will want to hit the beach after seeing these throwback snaps.

Okay, they might not be in the sea, however locals were cooling off at the Arbroath bathing pool during the summer of 1939 here. Arbroath was one of the original 20 outdoor swimming pools in Scotland.

There were plenty choices on offer at Broughty Ferry beach here in July 1962 as children played on the sand and paddled in the sea whilst others embarked on a boat trip.

The Broughty Ferry raft race has entertained the masses for years and below shows two of the teams who took part in the event in the summer of 1977. The second image shows the winning raft team from Aberfeldy as they pass the winning markers in the harbour.

The raft race fun wasn’t exclusive to the Ferry though. Here at the Clatto Country Park Water Carnival, the August 1985 Fun Raft Race was well under way although judging by this image there may have been more people in the water than on the rafts themselves.

The sun was shining at Clatto Park in July 1989 too with this picture showing a view over the water with children out kayaking and cooling off in the water.

Not much has changed in these images despite one being taken at Broughty Ferry beach in August 1963 and the other nearly 14 years later in July 1987…okay maybe the fashion choices changed a little over the decades.

It is impressive that the gent in the background of the ’63 image was still in his three piece suit despite the warm weather.

We know raft races and kayaking were popular past times at Dundee’s Clatto Park however water sport fans could also ride the waves (although I am not sure how much waves are created in a reservoir) using windsurfing boards.

Here, Pete Cowen from the Dundee University Board Sailing Club puts in some practice in April 1982.

A group of watersports enthusiasts can also be seen here in July 1989 ready to enjoy a day of windsurfing at the park.

One of the most popular spots to enjoy the sunshine traditionally has undoubtedly been the ponds at Stobsmuir, or as they are more affectionally known, the Swannie Ponds.

Here a family led by Dad navigate the ponds in what looks like their Sunday best in 1962. Let’s hope nobody went overboard as those knits and suits look like they would be a nightmare to dry.

The boats were just as popular over 30 years later as this colourful image from July 1996 shows, with the humans at the ponds not the only ones looking happy as the swans who called the pond home got some nice treats too.