Tap for folk to fill their water bottles planned for Dundee city centre

A new “top-up tap” giving environmentally-conscious locals somewhere to fill their water bottles could be set to appear in Dundee city centre in the near future.

Scottish Water has requested permission to install the tap on City Square, beside the information board that sits outside the Clydesdale Bank.

Branded with the slogan “Your Water, Your Life”, which was used in a recent TV campaign, the tap forms part of a drive by the water authority to encourage an uptake of reusable bottles.

There has been a similar initiative in Dundee before, in the form of a mobile phone app called Refill, which featured places where locals could get bottles refilled for free.

The trend for reusable water bottles, usually made of hard-wearing plastic or metal, has been driven by an increased awareness of the environmental impact of single-use plastics.

Many firms have pledged to reduce their reliance on plastic.