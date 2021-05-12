Tannadice tribute to Dundee United legend Ralph Milne to mark what would have been his 60th birthday

Relatives of one of Dundee United’s most iconic stars will be unveiling a banner around Tannadice Park ahead of what would have been his 60th birthday.

Ralph Milne needs no introduction on Tayside, after a glorious career dawning the famous tangerine shirt during the 70s and 80s.

The winger passed away at the age of 54, in 2015, after receiving hospital treatment for liver problems.

Milne had played nearly 300 games for the Tannadice Park outfit before going on to play for Charlton Athletic and Manchester United.

His partner, Fiona Spence and his brother, Keith, have been reflecting back on his career as they looked ahead to unveiling the banner at the club on Thursday.

“We wanted to do something at the club where Ralph had played most of his career,” Fiona said.

“Gail Mckimmie got the banner made and we are absolutely delighted with it.

“Ralph would have been 60 on May 13 and the club are going to let us keep the banner outside the ground near the club shop.”

Fiona and Keith admitted there had been some debate over the timing of Milne’s goal as Dundee United secured the 1983 league title at Dens Park, referenced in the banner.

The win was on May 14, the day after Ralph’s birthday.

She added: “Gail put a post up about the banner and it says ‘Four minutes into the half and it was Happy Birthday Ralph’.

“Some fans were saying it happened in the sixth minute but when you actually listen to commentary it was the fourth minute.

“There is a song about winning the league that year and it also says six minutes so it caused a wee debate.

“We’ve been watching the goal back along with some other clips of Ralph’s career, he is very much in our thoughts every day.”

Keith, 65, was at Dens Park on the day his brother scored the goal before revealing he doesn’t remember too much about it as he was swamped by fans.

He said: “I think I was actually trampled on when that goal went in.

“When he scored with the left that day it took me back to us playing football as kids.

“There was a smashed window at St Pius Primary School way back when, whilst he was working on his left foot, we had to leg it.

“We’ll be having a wee celebration on Ralph’s birthday but we are delighted they’ll be something outside the club as well, the banner looks great.”

Dundee United confirmed the banner will be on display near the staff entrance on Thursday and Friday of this week.

