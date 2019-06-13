Tannadice season book boost as they break 3,000 mark already

Another season ahead in the Championship isn’t deterring Dundee United fans from supporting their team.

Season ticket sales at Tannadice have been strong throughout the summer despite the heartache at the end of last season as Robbie Neilson’s side missed out on promotion.

In fact, there is a marked increase on this time last year with uptake of season books up 15%.

That’s seen the Tangerines break the 3,000 mark already for the 2019/20 season with almost two months still to go until the start of the league campaign.

New signings may yet boost that even further but the Tele understands the new finance option available to fans has been a real success.

Previously, that option was taken through Zebra Finance but, with that no longer on the table after their lender withdrew financial support, United took the steps to provide finance in-house.

Paying 25% up front, followed by a further five monthly payments of 15% of the ticket price, it is understood the club have seen a big uptake from the club to boost the final figure.

Last year, the club sold around 4,000 by the end of August. This year they hope to top that figure.

Prices for adults are £420 for the upper tiers of the George Fox and Eddie Thompson stands, £380 for the lower tiers of both stands.

For senior citizens and U/18s or students, it ranges from £250 in the upper George Fox and Eddie Thompson to £200 for the lower.

U/16s and U/12s are £250 for the uppers but £105 for U/16s in the lower tiers and just £18 for U/12s in both lower tiers.

Pay at the gate will be £26 for upper and £24 for adults in the lower while concessions are £13 and £12.