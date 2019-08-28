Tannadice pays tribute to well-known haulier after his death aged 83

Tributes have poured in for a well-known haulage boss and long time Dundee United backer following his sudden death at the age of 83.

Norman Jamieson died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home in Wellbank.

As a mark of respect, the flags around Tannadice were lowered to half-mast over the weekend.

Several fans have called online for a minute’s applause to be held at Friday’s derby match with Dundee.

His wife Margaret said Norman, whose haulage firm was a long-time sponsor of the Tangerines, would be missed by many people from all walks of life.

The couple were married for 56 years and renewed their vows just two years ago.

Norman opened haulage firm Norman Jamieson Ltd in 1970 and it now has a workforce of 30 people.

Margaret said: “He was known as Norr to everyone who knew him well.

“My son Stuart told me that he has gone past the football ground and that the flags were flying at half-mast which is a very nice tribute.

“Norr died on Friday. He collapsed in the house and the ambulance came out, but he just couldn’t be saved.

“He sponsored Dundee United for many years and used to have a box at the football which we would go to along with the family and grandchildren.

“Funnily enough, he was dragged along to the football by the children, especially Stuart, who played a lot of football as a young lad.

“My daughters Anne and Lynne are also big fans.

“But Norr wasn’t a great football man – I am a bigger fan but he went along to all the games with me home and away. Norr worked as a lorry driver for a lot of local Dundee firms before starting his own company.

“The firm was started in 1970 and we were looking forward to next year when it willl be celebrating its 50th anniversary.”

A spokesman for Dundee United said: “We are sad to learn of the passing of our friend and long-time sponsor Norman Jamieson.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Margaret and the Jamieson family.”

Norman’s funeral will take place at Murroes Church on September 9.