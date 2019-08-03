Tannadice form can be key for Dundee United’s promotion hopes

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is looking for his side to lay down a marker for their home form this season by beating Inverness Caley Thistle in their Championship opener today.

And Robbie has no doubts Tannadice wins this term will provide the foundation for any successful promotion challenge.

“I think with any team your home form is the most important,” he said.

“You need to make sure that you win the majority of them and then after that you look to win away from home as well.

“We had some good results at Tannadice last season and a couple of little blips so it’s important that we start the season well and try to build some momentum.”

The latest home “blip” came last time United were on duty there and they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of League One East Fife that ultimately knocked them out of the competition.

The gaffer is sure that will prove to be no more than an unwanted one-off and is promising a different display this time out.

He added: “The whole build up is different, there will be a big crowd there and I think when you go into these Betfred games you see with all the results in the sections, there’s some good wins, some bad results and it’s just the nature of where you are in the season.

“It’s still very much a pre-season feel to it and I think everyone has it. We got the disappointing result but we have to put that to bed and focus on the next one.

“I do think the build up to this game will be totally different.”

That said, Robbie knows coming up against any side managed by John Robertson is a challenge.

“I know Robbo well, really well. For the last few years he’s produced a good team up there on a limited budget and managed to keep most of the good players.

“Even when he’s lost the likes of Liam Polworth and Joe Chalmers, he’s managed to replace them with James Vincent and James Keatings while keeping the core of the team.

“They will be tough, they will come down to Tannadice with no real pressure on them and feel they can sit in and frustrate us.”