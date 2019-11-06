‘Tannadice derby is irrelevant now:’ Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists 6-2 win over Dundee in last derby means nothing

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists their 6-2 win over Dundee in the last derby means nothing as they head to Dens Park on Friday.

The city rivals face off for the second time this season after United won the first contest at Tannadice at the end of August.

However, Tangerines boss Robbie does not feel that result will have any bearing on the clash at Dens as he insists his side are aiming to win every derby.

“You have to win every derby. It doesn’t matter what the last one was,” he said.

“Every time you go into a derby, you have to win it and we know that going to Dens.

“What we did in the previous game has no reflection at all.

“It’s about winning the game and going and putting a performance on.”

The Terrors go into the match three points clear of Ayr United at the top of the Championship and six ahead of the Dark Blues.

With both teams also on three-game winning runs, it promises to be an intriguing affair.

And Robbie is pleased with his side’s form following wins over Dunfermline, Partick Thistle and Inverness.

He added: “I think the game on Saturday against Inverness was an important one for us for the momentum going into the derby, obviously.

“Dundee are in good form as well with nine points out of nine and we had to make sure we picked up three points at Inverness.

“We managed to do that and it puts us in good shape for an exciting game.

“We’re just thinking about going there and trying to get three points. It’s very early in the season to start looking at tables and distances between teams.

“As we know, it can change very quickly in this league. You can be flavour of the month and then you’re struggling again.

“For us, we had a great derby result and performance at Tannadice and it’s important we go and show what we can do at Dens because it’s even harder.”