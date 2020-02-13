Tangerines to stand by Osman after deal is up insists gaffer Neilson

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists the Terrors will stand by injured star Osman Sow.

Sow’s deal is up in the summer and he faces at least nine months on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles.

The injury will take him to the end of his contract at Tannadice and into next season.

It is unlikely United will offer the Swedish hitman new terms but they will give him facilities to train and complete his rehab.

Of the 29-year-old’s season-ender, Robbie said: “It is a real tough one.

“I have known Osman for a long time and I have a good relationship with him.

“He will be out for a long time and we are probably looking at a minimum of nine months.

“He will miss the rest of this season and the start of next.

“We will give him facilities here to come and train and to get him back up to speed.

“It is one of those things. We got him back and he was starting to show his qualities again when he broke down again.

“He just needs to concentrate on getting fit again.”

Sow’s replacement, Rakish Bingham, goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s trip to Alloa.

Of the former Hamilton man, Robbie added: “He missed two or three weeks of training when he came out of Doncaster but he will train this week and will be available for tomorrow.

“He gives us a good option. We were looking for pace up front and we’ve managed to get it.

“We lost a few players in the window.

“A couple left and we have a few injuries so, now with the games the way they are, teams are sitting in against us and making it difficult.

“That is why we need to make sure we have pace, especially in the wide areas, to get in behind.”