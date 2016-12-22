Dundee United’s Cammy Bell has been around a while now.

At 30 and as a goalkeeper, he is by no means a veteran, but time served in the game definitely qualifies him to be tagged “experienced”.

At club level, he’s been in five different dressing-rooms and also had a few stints with the Scotland squad.

So when he tells you the dressing-room at Tannadice is the best he’s ever been involved with, you sit up and take notice.

That said, those who’ve watched the Tangerines regularly this season won’t be surprised to hear the togetherness of the group is good.

The way Ray McKinnon’s players battle for each other strongly suggests that.

Saturday’s draw at Raith Rovers was a prime example. Reduced to 10 men for most of the second half, United didn’t just take a point but came close to all three via an energetic and attacking performance.

Before reflecting on that, though, Bell uses a story of events well away from the pitch to illustrate just what a tight-knit group this is.

“We had our Christmas night out (in Dublin) last week and you could tell on that trip the team spirit is phenomenal.

“There were other clubs there when we were away and they were saying to us ‘what a great team spirit you boys have got’. We were all together the whole time, we didn’t break up into small groups, we had a great time.

“And I can tell you being like that is a big thing to have. I’ve been in the game a while now and I know if the dressing-room isn’t right, you will have problems. Ours is and it’s a very good sign.

“This is a really good bunch of boys, the best I’ve worked with in my career and I have been in some very good dressing-rooms.

“We are a very close bunch and I think that stands us in good stead for what lies ahead.

“This is a difficult league and you need to grind out results at times. We’ve got the quality to play good football as well but everyone is together and if it comes to a battle I know we’ll all be there and up for it.”

The events at Stark’s Park on Saturday illustrated that. As well as crediting his team-mates with a great reaction to the loss of Lewis Toshney for picking up two bookings, Bell also highlighted the part the management team played in securing a point that kept United right up alongside Championship leaders Hibs.

“We didn’t just hang on, we really came out of our shell when we went down to 10 men and took the game to them.

“Sometimes it can work that way and I’ve played against teams who had a man sent off and they’ve been rejuvenated and really come into the game.

“We did that and kind of got a grip of the game in the second half. We had the penalty and the better chances and, to be honest, their chances were mostly long range.

“We fought hard for each other and the manager’s substitutions on Saturday were right and allowed us to get on the front foot.

“That didn’t surprise me because he is one of the best I’ve worked with.

“Tactically he’ll change things during games because he sees stuff that can benefit the team.

“I have to say it’s not just him. His entire team are so good. Laurie Ellis is brilliant and Darren Taylor and Grant Johnson are great as well.

“We’ve a good team on the pitch and a good team off it. That’s why I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”