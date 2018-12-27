Tangerines pair should be fit for trip to face Alloa this weekend

Dundee United expect to have a “same again” squad for Saturday’s trip to face Alloa.

Skipper Fraser Fyvie limped off against Falkirk last weekend amid fears he’d suffered a recurrence of the serious knee injury that ended his campaign this time last year.

And the dying minutes of the 2-1 win over the Bairns saw goalie Benjamin Siegrist need treatment for a rib knock.

A similar problem sidelined him early this month but the good news is both he and Fyvie should be OK to face the Wasps.

“Fraser is all right. He just got a knock on the leg,” said boss Robbie Neilson.

“Actually he was blaming me for it because I was speaking to him during the week about coming back from his knee problem.

“When you are doing that you tend to be a bit tentative in the tackle so I was telling him that you need to go and make that first tackle that gets you over the line – shows that you are over it.

“He did that against Falkirk and got a knock, so it’s my fault!

“He’ll be fine and it’s just bruising really.

“Benji, too, had a wee problem but he’ll be OK as well.”

Having got back to winning ways against Falkirk after three games without a win, Robbie is keen to see his men build on their weekend success.

“We want to build momentum when we play Alloa and then Partick, so it’s on to next week now.”

With the transfer window opening next week and boosted by funds from new American owner Mark Ogren, signings at Tannadice are expected.

Robbie is keen to bring in a defensive midfielder and a striker, at least, but it could be a week or two into the window before the first arrival is confirmed.