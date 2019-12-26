Tangerines linked with ex-Dundee midfielder Stephen McGinn

Dundee United are rumoured to be looking at bringing St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn to the club in January.

The 31-year-old’s deal at the Buddies is up in the summer and would be available to sign on a pre-contract as United look to add Premiership quality and experience to their squad.

The former Dundee midfielder has found his game time at the Paisley club limited this season due to injury and stiff competition in the middle of the park.

And sources in the west suggest the Tangerines are preparing to swoop to secure his services as they continue their push for promotion and boss Robbie Neilson looks to strengthen his midfield.