Dundee United’s injury worries easing with free week before Alloa clash

Dundee United’s injury problems are easing ahead of next week’s trip to Alloa.

The Tangerines will head to the Indodrill Stadium next Friday night for their latest Championship assignment and are set to be boosted by the return of key first-team players.

Out of action this weekend, the runaway leaders have had time to get some of their injured men on the mend, with Robbie Neilson’s squad focusing on staying healthy for the run-in.

Declan Glass is OK after a sickening clash of heads with Arbroath’s Miko Virtanen last weekend, which saw the United kid have to exit play in the 1-0 loss at Tannadice after earlier replacing a hurt Osman Sow.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has had a nasty cut above his eye stitched up and is in contention for the meeting with the Wasps.

Louis Appere should return to the fold for the Clackmannanshire clash, too, after a sickness bug ruled him out of the visit of the Red Lichties.

© SNS

More will be known of winger Paul McMullan’s status next week as he continues to struggle with a groin complaint which has dogged him in recent times.

However, should he recover in time, he will join Appere and Glass in handing the Terrors an attacking boost ahead of facing Peter Grant’s men.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

United were down to the bare bones up front, until the signing of Rakish Bingham yesterday (see left), with Nicky Clark (ankle) and Sow (Achilles) ruled out for the season.

Logan Chalmers (Arbroath) and Cammy Smith (Dundalk) both being out on loan has not helped.

Star man Lawrence Shankland will lead the line, with Peter Pawlett likely to be in the starting XI, too.

Argentine left-sider Adrian Sporle has also been used in advanced positions this season, while 16-year-old attacking midfielder Chris Mochrie is continuing to impress Robbie and his staff.

Fellow-United academy graduate Scott Banks, who joined Premier League Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, is set to line up against his former club after joining Alloa on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old, who had a loan spell at Clyde previously, turned down a new deal at Tannadice before heading south.