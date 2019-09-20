Tangerines have added incentive to beat Lichties tomorrow

Peter Pawlett says Dundee United will leave no stone unturned as they bid to get back on form at home to Arbroath tomorrow.

The Tangerines remain top of the table but only on goal difference after Ayr United got the better of them at Somerset Park last week.

That was their first dropped points of the Championship season after a perfect start.

And Pawlett is keen to see the United players keep in mind the positive start they’ve made to the campaign despite losing their 100% record in Ayrshire.

He told the Tele: “We lost a game and there was some negativity but we’ve won four out of five, we’re top of the league on goal difference so we need to take stock and realise where we are and go again this weekend.

“You can’t allow yourself to get too up when you win and the same goes when you lose you shouldn’t get too down.

“We’ve never thought this league will be easy.

“We know every week will be tough and there will be difficult games.

“Ayr away is a tough, tough fixture and, on the day, they were better than us.

“They deserved to win it, we accept that.

“We’ve looked at things this week where we can improve.

“It’s just how we react tomorrow. As soon as you get beat it’s all about how you react and we have to put it right tomorrow.”

Pawlett admits the coaching staff have been ensuring every aspect of last week’s defeat has been addressed ahead of the clash with their Angus opponents.

The forward added: “When you get beat, there are so many things you look into and what you could have done better.

“When you win a game, you don’t really do that as much – you look back but maybe don’t analyse things as much.

“When you lose I think you analyse things a lot more and sometimes you can look into things too much.

“Sometimes it’s just not your day but you do have to look at it and try to learn from defeats.”

Despite last week’s setback, Pawlett insists United must keep their focus on the long-term goal of promotion. And that means getting straight back to winning ways at Tannadice tomorrow.

“We are five games in and we’ve won four of them – we’d have taken that at the start of the season,” added Pawlett.

“It is how we react to defeat – we can’t let it happen again.

“Arbroath are a very good side, we know their capabilities and know we have to be on top form to get a result.

“We are all confident in each other’s and our own abilities that we can get that result.

“Of course we respect the opposition but we have confidence in ourselves to go do it.

“That’s why we can’t allow the Ayr defeat to get us too down, we just have to remain focused on the long-term goal.”

The Red Lichties have made a fine start to life in the Championship after lifting the League One trophy last season.

Dick Campbell’s side have become used to winning – including a penalty shootout at Tannadice a fortnight ago in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup – and Pawlett is wary.

“Arbroath have a winning mentality and they are difficult to beat.

“They are a very good side with a good manager who knows how to put out a team to win games of football.

“It will be tough but we are confident we can get the result we want.

“They had a bit of a lift a few weeks back when they came and won at Tannadice but, for ourselves, that means we have to put it right.

“That will give us an added incentive.”