Tangerines boss Robbie – Targets could drive us on to historic title

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson believes setting targets could spur his side on to a historic title come the end of the season.

United have smashed all their goals for the campaign, so far, as they sit 17 points clear at the top of the Championship with 13 games left to play.

With a return to the Premiership within touching distance, boss Robbie is calling for one final push to get them over the line in the final third of the season, starting down at Alloa tonight.

“It is all about setting targets for ourselves,” he said.

“We had a good chat last week about where we want to be, whether that be scoring goals or defensively.

“We are in good positions in both and we have set targets to get to and other teams have previously set points totals when they have been in this league.

“It is important we look forward and not behind us and we set a good total.”

And the Terrors gaffer has not ruled out them bettering the record mark set by his Hearts side, who won the second tier with 91 points back in 2015.

It won’t be easy, though, The maximum number of points the Tangerines can now reach is 92, meaning they would need to win every game to do so.

“There are a few targets we want to get to internally,” Robbie added.

“I think it is important you have that. It is about driving the boys forward.

“There are a lot of different aims but the Hearts’ one will be difficult because we got a lot of points that season but we also know it is doable.

“It is important that you set targets that are achievable.”

The Wasps will represent a tough test for the Tangerines, with United not having won in Clackmannanshire since 1953.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

Robbie is under no illusions as to the task at hand, despite the improved conditions after storm Ciara subsided.

“It is meant to be sunny and the storm is away.

“It is always tough down there on a Friday night, under the lights on television. It is a good game to go and play.

“I am looking forward to it.

“These games on a Saturday, when there is no real build-up or atmosphere, can be difficult but we have the television, the fans will be there and it should be a good game.

“It is a tough game but it is a difficult game for any team going down there.

“We had a poor result their earlier in the season and also last season so we know how difficult it will be.

“These are the games we need to win if we want to go and win a title.”

There will be a familiar face in the Alloa line-up with former United kid Scott Banks checking in on loan at the Indodrill Stadium after switching Tannadice for Crystal Palace in January.

© Supplied

Robbie admits he was disappointed to lose the 18-year-old midfielder but hopes he can develop down south.

“I saw wee Banksy came up but I don’t think he was involved in their last game.

“Scott is a very good player and we were disappointed to lose him.

“We know the assets he has and it will be interesting to see if he plays tonight or not.

“Initially, he has to go and develop.

“The physicality of England is a shock to everyone when they go down there, at all levels.

“There is no doubt he has ability but the first process will be adapting to England.

“I am not sure what his situation will be at Alloa whether he is training there or flying back and forwards.

“In the summer it will all be about adapting.”

Louis Appere returns to the fold for United after illness with Paul McMullan (groin) rated touch and go.