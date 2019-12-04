Dundee and United chosen for Scottish Cup clashes live on TV in January

Dundee United and Dundee will both be on the box in January after their Scottish Cup fourth-round ties were moved for TV.

The city duo host Premiership clubs in the middle of January in matches which will be broadcast on BBC Scotland.

United’s home clash with Hibs has been moved to Sunday, January 19, the day after the Dark Blues welcome Motherwell to Dens Park.

© SNS

The kick-off for that one is the strange time of 7.20pm on Saturday, January 18.

There is plenty to be done by both clubs before then as they go through very differing seasons in their league campaigns.

The Tangerines will have seven Championship matches before then as they aim to strengthen their grip on the title race.

Robbie Neilson’s side currently enjoy a seven-point lead at the top of the second tier after Ayr United’s failure to beat Dunfermline last night, leaving Inverness Caley Thistle in second spot.

The Highland outfit have played a game more than United, however.

Dundee, meanwhile, have the job of turning their season around before they face the challenge of the high-flying Steelmen.

© SNS

Three defeats from their last three matches has left James McPake’s side 12 points adrift of their city rivals having played a game more.

Starting this weekend at Arbroath, the Dark Blues face six crunch Championship clashes before ’Well arrive for a Saturday night live on the telly.

That includes a derby at Tannadice on Friday, December 27.

Tickets can already be bought for that one online, from the United ticket office in person, or over the phone on 01382 833166, choosing option one.