Tam Scobbie ruled out for long term as Dundee United dealt injury blow

Dundee United have been dealt an injury blow with the news Tam Scobbie will be out for anything up to three months.

The experienced defender limped off after just 18 minutes of last Wednesday’s derby at Dens Park after tearing a groin muscle in a clash with Dundee’s Marcus Haber.

Immediately the Tangerines feared it was a bad injury and today it emerged it could be even worse than first thought.

“Tam’s ripped a tendon in his groin off the bone and it will be anything from six to 12 weeks before he’s back,” said boss Ray McKinnon.

“He might have needed an operation but they think he will be OK with complete rest, so that’s something.

“It’s a blow, though, because he’s done well since he came in and he’s a good organiser as well as a good player.”

United do have a ready-made replacement at left-back in the shape of teenager Jamie Robson.

And new signing Paul Quinn will provide cover for the middle of the rearguard.