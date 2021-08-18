Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on first meeting with Tam Courts and why ex-academy coach is right man for manager’s job

Although they’ve only just met, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is convinced new head coach Tam Courts is the right man for the job.

Courts, who was unveiled as United boss after Micky Mellon’s departure for Tranmere over the summer, has had his doubters since he took over the reins at Tannadice.

However, Tangerines chairman Ogren does not count among them.

The American businessman, who recently made his first visit to Scotland in 18 months due to Covid, has been impressed with former academy coach Courts.

The 39-year-old has won six of his first seven matches in charge of the Terrors and Ogren is backing him to continue to do “a wonderful job”.

‘I love his attitude’

“I’m absolutely happy with Tam and it was great to finally meet him,” he said, speaking to DUTV.

“I feel bad I never even met Micky and there are players that have come and gone I never got the chance to meet and that’s odd.

“But it was great to meet Tam and he was everything we thought he was going to be.

“I love his attitude and we’re going to be very happy with him, I’m convinced.

🗣 "We want to be better today than we were yesterday, better tomorrow than we were today. We can't be satisfied enough, we have to continue to look for ways to improve." 📺 Hear from Chairman Mark Ogren in an exclusive free-to-view interview with DUTV.#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 17, 2021

“What he brings to the club is it’s the path we really want to be on.

“We need to develop players and look at ways to think outside the box and ask how can we be the best that we can be?

“We’re not going to have the highest revenue in the Premiership so we’ve got to be smarter and look for different ways to be competitive both on and off the field.

“That’s what we’re trying to do by getting the right people in the right positions, let them do their job and Tam’s going to do a wonderful job for us.”

Ogren has Courts’ back

Ogren further defended Courts’ appointment from any detractors, insisting the United boss was always “well respected” within the club.

He continued: “He wasn’t an unknown commodity to us although he was to a lot of people in Scottish football, even some people in our fanbase.

“He was very well known and well respected in the club so for an insider at the club it wasn’t unnatural to appoint him at all.”