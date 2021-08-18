Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on first meeting with Tam Courts and why ex-academy coach is right man for manager’s job

By Calum Woodger
August 18, 2021, 9:00 am
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren and boss Tam Courts.
Although they’ve only just met, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is convinced new head coach Tam Courts is the right man for the job.

Courts, who was unveiled as United boss after Micky Mellon’s departure for Tranmere over the summer, has had his doubters since he took over the reins at Tannadice.

However, Tangerines chairman Ogren does not count among them.

The American businessman, who recently made his first visit to Scotland in 18 months due to Covid, has been impressed with former academy coach Courts.

The 39-year-old has won six of his first seven matches in charge of the Terrors and Ogren is backing him to continue to do “a wonderful job”.

‘I love his attitude’

“I’m absolutely happy with Tam and it was great to finally meet him,” he said, speaking to DUTV.

“I feel bad I never even met Micky and there are players that have come and gone I never got the chance to meet and that’s odd.

“But it was great to meet Tam and he was everything we thought he was going to be.

“I love his attitude and we’re going to be very happy with him, I’m convinced.

“What he brings to the club is it’s the path we really want to be on.

“We need to develop players and look at ways to think outside the box and ask how can we be the best that we can be?

“We’re not going to have the highest revenue in the Premiership so we’ve got to be smarter and look for different ways to be competitive both on and off the field.

“That’s what we’re trying to do by getting the right people in the right positions, let them do their job and Tam’s going to do a wonderful job for us.”

Ogren has Courts’ back

Ogren further defended Courts’ appointment from any detractors, insisting the United boss was always “well respected” within the club.

He continued: “He wasn’t an unknown commodity to us although he was to a lot of people in Scottish football, even some people in our fanbase.

“He was very well known and well respected in the club so for an insider at the club it wasn’t unnatural to appoint him at all.”

