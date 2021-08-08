Tam Courts talks proving he has ‘minerals’ for Dundee United job, shunning Rangers inferiority complex and Lawrence Shankland

From the word go, doubt was cast over Tam Courts’ ability to take on the Dundee United job.

His promotion from the club’s academy to the Tannadice manager’s office was called into question from all angles.

Courts feels he’s had to prove he’s “got the minerals” to steer the Terrors’ ship and yesterday’s 1-0 win over champions Rangers, you imagine, will go some way to doing that, especially with the fans.

Four-and-a-half thousand of them returned home as Jamie Robson’s goal secured success over the Light Blues.

For the Tangerines gaffer, however, it’s about keeping his emotions in check after a famous victory.

Courts aiming to create something ‘special’

“I think any manager with my background is going to attract interest and I think it was a good opportunity for me to see if I’ve got the minerals to handle this job,” he said.

“You lose your first league game (2-0 at Aberdeen) but win the second one against the champions, the key thing for me is just trying to regulate emotions.

“I do think it was important to get that result and build a relationship with the fans.

“They’re open-minded but, obviously, nervous because they’ve been on the outside of the club for a long time.

“They weren’t able to have a close, intimate relationship with the club because of Covid but I think, now they’re back, they can see how big a part they can play.

“With what it is we’re trying to deliver on the pitch, I hope we can fuse those two things together and do something pretty special.”

No inferiority complex for Tangerines

For Courts, the key to their remarkable result and performance against Steven Gerrard’s men was backing themselves, rather than acting subordinate to the Glasgow giants.

He continued: “A big part of what I’ve tried to do here is liberate the players a little bit and let them know that if they’re brave and want to play the way I want them to play, I’ll take the flak.

“Taking flak is not something I’ve had to get used to here – it’s come right from the outset.

“I’ve had to get comfortable with that and give the players a freedom to play and in a style that’s befitting of this football club.

“One thing about any team I like to build, I don’t like inferiority complexes.

“We’ll respect opponents, regardless of who they are, so, for me, their record or champions status was never in my mind.

“It was just about how we were going to unravel their game plan, how we were going to get ahead and get the three points.

“I just had a weird suspicion we’d get something.”

Relishing the return of real football

Although his team richly-deserved their victory after a hustling, bustling defensive performance that showed enough attacking quality to get the job done, the supporters played their part.

The Arabs created a raucous atmosphere – something Courts relished.

The former Kelty Hearts manager added: “Our fans have an expectancy in terms of attitude, application and being the team that throws the first punch.

“We wanted to be that and I think the fans responded.

“It was almost like a collaborative approach to getting the result.

“I thought they were huge – it felt like a real return to real football.

“The game was almost palpable at times and we needed the fans, particularly in the latter part of the game.

“They gave the boys enormous backing because they recognised the work-rate.

“For me, you can feel the energy from the stands and it had a huge impact on our performance.”

Shankland future up in the air

Courts gave an update on Lawrence Shankland, who sat out yesterday due to what the United manager said was a “hip knock”.

His omission from the matchday squad comes amid mounting transfer speculation surrounding the hitman.

Courts commented: “He wanted to play and, whether he’s at the club next week, he’ll come straight back into contention.

“I’m not entirely sure of the intricacies of what’s happening but I know that, when Lawrence came here, we wanted to develop him to a point where we could sell him.

“He’s a Scotland international, with aspirations of playing at the top level and, if anything were to materialise, I’d always be grateful for what he’s done at the club.

“He’s also a committed and focused guy who loves this club so we just need to see what transpires now.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.