Tam Courts: Lawrence Shankland and Jamie Robson still focused on Rangers test amid transfer interest

Dundee United boss Tam Courts says transfer speculation surrounding Lawrence Shankland and Jamie Robson won’t distract them from their Rangers test.

Courts confirmed interest in the Terrors pair ahead of the champions’ visit to Tannadice tomorrow.

Striker Shankland has been linked with a move to Belgians Beerschot and a host of clubs down south, while left-back Robson is reportedly a target for Lincoln City.

While he wasn’t able to provide anything more concrete, Courts says the Tangerines remain in contract talks with hitman Shanks.

‘Good players always attract interest’

“There’s nothing too much to update on that but I am aware there is interest in the two players,” he confirmed.

“One’s an academy product (Robson) and the other has a strong affinity with the club and the fanbase, so both players are in a really good place just now.

“I think up until the point that the club are satisfied with any formal bids nothing will happen but I don’t know if there has been any as that’s out of my domain, I stay out of that until the appropriate time.

“Both guys are looking forward to the game at the weekend but, naturally, good players are always going to attract interest.”

On the talks with Shankland, Courts added: “Once you have the initial discussions, it then takes a little bit of time for everything to distil and for decisions to happen.

“Naturally, Lawrence is a top player and an international so there’ll always be interest in him.

“He’s got to do what’s right for him and his future but he remains committed to Dundee United while he’s here as well.”

Courts makes ‘every team is beatable’ claim ahead of Rangers clash

The Tangerines will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s dismal 2-0 Premiership-opening defeat at Aberdeen when the Gers come to town.

Steven Gerrard’s men are formidable foe but United boss Courts maintains “every team is beatable” and says he hopes the near-5,000 returning home fans can give them an edge.

He commented: “I think we’re making progress in the right areas.

“There are a lot of things since I’ve come into the job I, obviously, want to address and rectify, make changes to the style of play and how we go about things.

“When I saw the fixtures come out at the start of the season, I knew Pittodrie and Rangers at home was going to be challenging but it’s really exciting as well.

“I think the players are really relishing the opportunity this weekend.

“Naturally, we respect Rangers. They’re a top team, current champions, and I think we’re prepared for them well and we’re looking forward to it.

“They’ve got great strength in depth. They’re using their squad just now but every team is beatable.

“At Tannadice, with the fans returning, players are in a good place, I think it’s an interesting encounter.”

