Tam Courts: Jim McLean statue is a fitting tribute to a Dundee United legend who inspires us all

By Ewan Smith
September 18, 2021, 12:00 pm
Tam Courts is delighted Dundee United are marking the success of Jim McLean
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has paid tribute to the late great Jim McLean ahead of a statue unveiling of the Tannadice legend.

United will unveil a statue of McLean in a live YouTube ceremony on Saturday night after fans raised £62,000 for the momento.

The club will then hold a minute’s applause for him at 11.55am at Tannadice on Sunday.

There are very few current United members of staff – such as Dave Bowman – who worked under the McLean era.

But Courts insists his remarkable achievements of McLean – who died on Boxing Day 2020 – can never be forgotten.

The Jim McLean statue will be unveiled on Saturday night

McLean led United to their only top flight title in 1983.

He took them to ten domestic finals, the UEFA cup final and the European Cup semi final in his 22 years as manager.

“You have to embrace the occasion and the emotion,” said Courts.

“The McLean family are understated when you consider the man’s legacy and achievements here.

“So to actually have an opportunity to publicly celebrate and create a memorial you’ll walk past is phenomenal.

Jim McLean achieved legendary status at Dundee United for his remarkable achievements

“It’s a real opportunity to show our respect for what the great man achieved.

“I also think it’s a reminder to younger fans of what was achieved.

“It’s so easy, in the fullness of time, to allow those achievements to become diminished.

“The reality is they were huge, phenomenal achievements that should stand the test of time.

“Those achievements helped give this club the platform it enjoys now.

Tam Courts ‘inspired’ by Jim McLean

Tam Courts believes Jim McLean is a lasting inspiration to everyone at Dundee United

“His legacy should be an inspiration for anyone who plays for, manages or is associated with this club.

“The statue is an important focal point for the club.

“As you look around the stadium you can see and feel the history and prestige attached to the club.

“I’m 40 now and just missed those years. But I do remember the glory days of Dundee United being a top team in the league.

“That’s where the players want to get back to. We’re on a journey and have aspirations to push to the high end of the league.”

