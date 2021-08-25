Dylan Levitt loan shows Manchester United ‘have bought into’ Dundee United vision, says Tam Courts

Tam Courts reckons Dylan Levitt’s loan arrival proves Manchester United have bought into Dundee United’s player development vision.

The Old Trafford hopeful turned in an eye-catching midfield display to help the Tangerines to victory over St Johnstone on his debut.

The nine-times-capped star was then called into the Wales squad for clashes with Finland, Belarus and Estonia early next month.

Tannadice head coach Courts is delighted to have a young player of Levitt’s quality at his disposal this season.

And he believes Manchester United’s decision to entrust the Terrors with the next stage of his development is a massive badge of honour.

“What is particularly pleasing is that Manchester United have bought into the vision of the club,” said Courts.

“Dylan has had a couple of loan spells (prior) and this loan was really important for him, his agent and Manchester United.

“They actually had other options to progress things quicker but they have been very deliberate about where he goes because they know it is a really important season for him.

“The fact they are trusting us with his development for a year is really pleasing.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dylan Levitt has been called up to the Wales squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia. Everyone at the club would like to wish Dylan all the best on international duty.#UnitedTogether https://t.co/jNMAeWtDZ8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 24, 2021

He added: “This is a loan move that has to work for Dylan in terms of getting game time and making an impact and producing big performances for Dundee United.

“He has nine caps and he is a proud Welshman. He wants to be in squads and to stake a claim.

“We are getting a really motivated player who wants to do well internationally and that is good for us.”

Youth development has been placed front and centre of Dundee United’s business model.

But Courts insists Levitt’s loan arrival will not rob a Tannadice youngster of first team opportunities.

Instead, he hopes it can be the first exchange of a strategic relationship for both clubs.

Courts said: “At the end of the day, we don’t want to flood our transfer activity with loan signings because naturally we don’t want to impact our own player development.

“We want to develop our own players but what we have done here with this loan is that we haven’t blocked anybody’s pathway.

“It has been a very strategic move.

“Dylan gives us what we need and hopefully we can give him what we need and hopefully it is a partnership that can continue to work further down the line.”