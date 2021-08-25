Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dylan Levitt loan shows Manchester United ‘have bought into’ Dundee United vision, says Tam Courts

By Sean Hamilton
August 25, 2021, 10:28 pm
Tam Courts reckons Manchester United have shown faith in Dundee United's coaching approach by sending Dylan Levitt to Tannadice.
Tam Courts reckons Manchester United have shown faith in Dundee United's coaching approach by sending Dylan Levitt to Tannadice.

Tam Courts reckons Dylan Levitt’s loan arrival proves Manchester United have bought into Dundee United’s player development vision.

The Old Trafford hopeful turned in an eye-catching midfield display to help the Tangerines to victory over St Johnstone on his debut.

The nine-times-capped star was then called into the Wales squad for clashes with Finland, Belarus and Estonia early next month.

Tannadice head coach Courts is delighted to have a young player of Levitt’s quality at his disposal this season.

Dylan Levitt.

And he believes Manchester United’s decision to entrust the Terrors with the next stage of his development is a massive badge of honour.

“What is particularly pleasing is that Manchester United have bought into the vision of the club,” said Courts.

“Dylan has had a couple of loan spells (prior) and this loan was really important for him, his agent and Manchester United.

“They actually had other options to progress things quicker but they have been very deliberate about where he goes because they know it is a really important season for him.

“The fact they are trusting us with his development for a year is really pleasing.”

He added: “This is a loan move that has to work for Dylan in terms of getting game time and making an impact and producing big performances for Dundee United.

“He has nine caps and he is a proud Welshman. He wants to be in squads and to stake a claim.

“We are getting a really motivated player who wants to do well internationally and that is good for us.”

Youth development has been placed front and centre of Dundee United’s business model.

Manchester United hopeful Dylan Levitt has nine caps for Wales.
Manchester United hopeful Dylan Levitt has nine caps for Wales.

But Courts insists Levitt’s loan arrival will not rob a Tannadice youngster of first team opportunities.

Instead, he hopes it can be the first exchange of a strategic relationship for both clubs.

Courts said: “At the end of the day, we don’t want to flood our transfer activity with loan signings because naturally we don’t want to impact our own player development.

“We want to develop our own players but what we have done here with this loan is that we haven’t blocked anybody’s pathway.

“It has been a very strategic move.

“Dylan gives us what we need and hopefully we can give him what we need and hopefully it is a partnership that can continue to work further down the line.”