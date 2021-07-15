Sport / Dundee United Tam Courts: Dundee United have ‘only scratched the surface’ with Ryan Edwards By Calum Woodger July 15, 2021, 10:30 pm Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards. Having a “prime” Ryan Edwards to call on for another two seasons is huge for Dundee United says head coach Tam Courts. Edwards has penned a one-year extension to his current deal Tannadice, meaning he will remain with the club until 2023. The Tangerines securing the big defender’s services for a little longer is news that’s been lauded by fans after the 27-year-old huge performances at centre-half last season. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe