Tam Courts: Dundee United have ‘only scratched the surface’ with Ryan Edwards

Having a “prime” Ryan Edwards to call on for another two seasons is huge for Dundee United says head coach Tam Courts.

Edwards has penned a one-year extension to his current deal Tannadice, meaning he will remain with the club until 2023.

The Tangerines securing the big defender’s services for a little longer is news that’s been lauded by fans after the 27-year-old huge performances at centre-half last season.