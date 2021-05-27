Tam Courts: Dundee United fan groups write to club with questions about managerial vacancy

Dundee United fans groups have written to the club with questions about the current Tannadice managerial vacancy.

Head of tactical performance at the club’s academy, Tam Courts, is odd-on favourite with the bookies to take charge of the first team following Micky Mellon’s departure.

We revealed on Thursday that Courts WILL be interviewed for the vacant head coach position – but will NOT be the only candidate spoken to.

‘Growing concerns’

However, the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs has told how they – along with other members of the Dundee United Supporters’ Group, which liaises with the club on behalf of fans – have emailed Tannadice chiefs asking for clarification around the recruitment process.

In a social media statement, the Federation said: “In relation to the current vacant manager position and growing concerns amongst fans with those in charge of the day to day running of the club, please be advised that we together with the other members of Dundee United Supporters Group emailed the club yesterday – asking for a response within 72 hours.

“We will keep you updated once a reply is received.”

Courts is understood to have impressed the United board since his work since arriving at the club’s academy in February 2020.

United’s academy project has received heavy investment under Mark Ogren’s ownership – and will be placed front and centre of the club’s long-term business strategy.

A number of talented young Tangerines are on the verge of making a first team breakthrough and aiding in their development will be a key part of the new head coach’s remit.