Tam Courts aiming to ‘drive the club to the next level’ after being announced as the new Dundee United manager

Tam Courts says he is aiming to “drive the club to the next level” after being announced as the new Dundee United manager.

As revealed by Tele Sport, Courts has landed the boss job at Tannadice and will be assisted by former Hearts and Livingston coach Liam Fox.

The 39-year-old ex-Kelty Hearts gaffer will step up from the United academy, where he was head of tactical performance, to take over from the recently-departed Micky Mellon.

His first game will be at former club Kelty in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup on July 9th.

Courts says he feels ready for the challenge of his first top-team management role in professional football after five years at the helm of the then non-league Fife club.

“I feel really excited and privileged to be taking charge at Dundee United,” Courts said in a statement.

“When I got the offer to speak to the club I was optimistic because I felt I was ready for the challenge.

“At each part of the process, I felt that I gave a good account of myself and articulated my vision for the club moving forward and, thankfully, I’m now sitting as the new head coach of Dundee United Football Club in the Scottish Premiership.”

‘Any energy that has been online is something I want to harness and redirect on to the pitch’

Courts moved to allay any fears of his lack of management experience at the top level as he addressed supporters directly.

He continued: “I’ve got 300 games under my belt as a manager. The fans are getting an experienced manager, one who has a proven capability of winning, developing players and also being open and receptive to giving opportunities to young players as well.

“This is where I want to be, the calibre of player I want to work with on a day-to-day basis and this is the stature of club I feel I can propel myself into and drive the club to the next level.

“There has been a little bit of energy online surrounding the appointment but I want to harness that energy.

“I’ve seen the fans at this ground suck the ball into the net and turn Tannadice into a cauldron in the Dundee derby.

“Any energy that has been online is something I want to harness and redirect on to the pitch when the fans come back into the stadium.

“I think the fans should be excited. We’ve got the foundations laid here and it’s a really exciting time to be connected with this club and certainly an exciting time to be leading the club.”

Asghar delighted to land ‘exciting team’ of Courts and Fox

Sporting director Tony Asghar has been impressed by what he’s seen of Courts since he joined the academy in 2019.

Courts led the U/18s team last season and also stepped in for Mellon at Livingston after a Covid outbreak in the first-team backroom staff.

Asghar confirmed Fox’s arrival and says he can’t wait to see what the pair can do with the first team.

“The board and I are pleased to have Tam & Liam leading our first team,” he said.

“We have been extremely impressed by Tam since he joined the club 18 months ago and I believe he is an excellent appointment with a tremendous skill-set that can only enhance what we have already in place.

“He has demonstrated an incredible work ethic, a real passion for the Club and the players and a confidence in his own abilities to step up and take charge of the first team.

“We want to build on what we have achieved in the past two seasons and improve our league position and cup performances.

“It is an extremely exciting time – we are hoping a full Tannadice Park is a real possibility in the near future – and as a club we are progressing in accordance to our long-term performance strategy.

“Tam being in charge – his skillset as a good coach, a strong motivator and someone who is obsessive about development and fine detail – merges with the culture of what we are trying to achieve.

“The senior players within the club, as well as our younger players, will benefit from working under Tam and this will be an integral part of achieving success in our objectives.

“Liam is a highly respected coach – who achieved success last season – and fits directly into what we are aiming to achieve. He holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience on the training ground, working with Scottish Premiership players.

“It is an exciting team who I am looking forward to working with.”