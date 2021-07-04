Tam Courts admits Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist could be ‘on radar’ of several clubs as he offers update on trialist keeper Danny Rogers

Dundee United boss Tam Courts believes Swiss star Benjamin Siegrist is a wanted man – as ex-Aberdeen keeper Danny Rogers tries to win a Tannadice deal.

Siegrist made his first United start since April as the Tannadice side swept aside Brechin City 4-1 in their final warm-up game before Friday’s Premier Sports Cup opener with Kelty Hearts.

Siegrist – known as the Swiss Wall – was recently the subject of a rejected bid from Ipswich Town.

The English League One side haven’t given up on Siegrist, with Celtic and Wigan also linked with the former Swiss under-21 star.

But United are keen to hang onto their star man having allowed back-up keeper Deniz Mehmet to complete a move to Dunfermline.

They also gave Rogers a 30-minute run out as a trialist at Glebe Park on Saturday.

However, while Rogers tries to impress, Courts admits Siegrist is sure to top the shopping lists of several clubs.

“Benji is a top goalkeeper,” said Courts. “You saw and felt his presence in the game.

“I think he actually had an assist in one of the goals.

“If anyone is in the market for a top goalkeeper then I think he will be on quite a lot of clubs radar.

“But it’s great to see him back in the goals for Dundee United again.”

Rogers has chance to win United deal

Meanwhile, Rogers will continue training with United after being recommended by United goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 cap worked with Alexander at Pittodrie.

He is available on a free transfer after he was released by Killie in the summer.

He made 27 appearances for the relegated Rugby Park side last term and has been cappped ten times by Republic’s under-21 side.

“It all happened very quickly with Danny at the tail end of last week,” added Courts.

“He is a goalkeeper we know through our goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander. He was available and we have an opportunity.

“We wanted to give him a chance to come in and make sure he was remaining match fit for the season ahead. We have the chance to evaluate him as well.

Courts believes United are in good shape ahead of new season

“Pre-season is all about a blank canvas and people getting an opportunity.

“It’s a chance for people to impress and start to develop partnerships and relationships for the season ahead.

“The boys have been really impressive so far and against Brechin we created a lot of chances and kept the ball well.

“I’m really pleased what we have seen over the course of the last few games.”