TalkTalk customers in Dundee report total loss of service

by Steven Rae
March 11, 2019, 2:46 pm Updated: March 11, 2019, 2:50 pm
TalkTalk has reported that customers in the Dundee area are experiencing a total loss of service.

In a statement on Twitter, the provider said: “We are aware that customers in the Dundee region are currently experiencing a total loss of service.

“Our engineers are working as quickly as they can to resolve this. Please see here for further information.”

