TalkTalk customers in Dundee report total loss of service

TalkTalk has reported that customers in the Dundee area are experiencing a total loss of service.

We are aware that customers in the Dundee region are currently experiencing a total loss of service. Our engineers are working as quickly as they can to resolve this. Please see here for further information https://t.co/dUcc3sdGug — TalkTalk (@TalkTalk) March 11, 2019

In a statement on Twitter, the provider said: “We are aware that customers in the Dundee region are currently experiencing a total loss of service.

“Our engineers are working as quickly as they can to resolve this. Please see here for further information.”