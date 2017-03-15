A Dundee publican is in talks to transform the city’s largest indoor market into a community centre.

Mark McGurty, owner of The Barrels in Strathmartine Road, has held talks with the council about taking over Hilltown Indoor Market.

The market closed its doors on Christmas Eve to undergo a refurbishment and was scheduled to reopen this month.

But traders won’t be returning to the Main Street premises as planned, with talks continuing between Mr McGurty and council chiefs.

Speaking to the Tele, Mr McGurty said: “There’s nothing concrete in place at the moment.

“We’ve held preliminary talks with the council and we’ll be continuing to do so. We’ve put forward proposals for a community hub which can be a positive addition to the area. I can’t comment on the situation with the traders within the market.

“There’s nothing signed yet but talks are ongoing.”

Hilltown Market is the largest of its kind in Dundee and known for selling both new and pre-owned goods, with more than 100 stalls and two cafes.

A large car boot sale was also held outside the building every weekend.

The premises was previously operated by a firm named Hilltown Indoor Market and Recyclers Ltd until the company was dissolved last September. A new company, Hilltown Indoor Market Ltd, was then incorporated on December 2 by director James Gallacher.

Coldside Councillor Jimmy Black previously voiced his fears about the closure.

He’s now hoping the premises can be brought back.

Mr Black said: “There hasn’t been much happening with the building since it was closed before the end of the year.

“A lot of shopping centres have disappeared and I know there was a lot of concern from the traders.

“I had heard that there was some interest in taking over the premises but I don’t know exactly what the proposals are.

“From what I understand, there’s already been some kind of consultation in the community.”

He added: “We’re pretty much at a stalemate at the moment. It would be good to see it brought back into use

“Regardless of what might be happening, it’s still very much up in the air.”