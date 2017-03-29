They say time waits for no man.

However, residents of Lochee have been forced to play a waiting game for the return of an “iconic” landmark.

The clock on High Street was a well-known feature of the area but it was removed around eight years ago during redevelopment work in the area and put into storage.

It was planned to be returned to a prominent location on the street but that hasn’t happened.

There have been calls for some time for it to be returned, with an air of mystery surrounding the timepiece’s whereabouts.

There was even a rumour that it had been lost by council employees — or broken.

Local councillor Tom Ferguson said he had been told the clock may have been accidentally “smashed” while being taken down and put on to a council vehicle during the redevelopment work.

He said: “I heard that the clock was dropped and damaged and for some time now I have been trying to locate it and see what the issues were and why it hadn’t been returned.

“Quite often, I’ll get stopped in the street and asked what the time is.

“To start with I thought they were winding me up — and maybe some of them were — but it makes you realise how many folk relied on it when it was there.

“I have asked council officers where the clock is as it needs to be returned but no one has been able to tell me.

“Obviously I’m as keen as anyone to see it back in place.

“It’s a great feature of that part of Lochee.”

In March last year, the council announced the clock required repair — but a year on it is still missing.

Lord Provost Bob Duncan previously described the clock as “definitely iconic” and joined the calls for the landmark to be returned when it was reported in the Tele last year.

The local authority today told the Tele that it was “discussing plans” to have it returned to its previous location.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We have the clock and are discussing plans with the local community to bring it back to Lochee.

“We will bring forward proposals in due course.”