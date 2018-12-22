Talks to prevent Dundee’s care workers losing thousands in wages

Further talks were due to take place yesterday in a bid to prevent Dundee’s care workers losing thousands of pounds a year in wages.

An initial meeting was called by unions Unison, Unite and the GMB to discuss what they said was the “impasse” that had developed between the council and workers over proposals for split shifts.

The plans were put forward as part of the home care review by Dundee City Council’s Health and Social Care Partnership.

Union chiefs said the proposals would lead to a fundamental change to working hours that could cost carers up to £4,000 in wages. Two proposals are currently on the table. The first would result in staff who work a 30-hour week moving to 25 hours on a split-shift pattern.

The alternative would result in workers on the same 30-hour week working a 23-hour single shift.

The unions said the proposals were not acceptable and they were also concerned at the delay over a final decision on the plans.

Today Helen Meldrum of the GMB, along with Unison’s Jim Macfarlane, insisted workers were now fed up of not knowing where they stood with the split-shift proposals.

Ms Meldrum said: “We demanded a meeting with Dundee City Council to ask what they were doing about this.

“Our workers have expressed on numerous occasions they are not happy with the proposals.

“We asked to meet with representatives from the council to ask what they are planning to do over the proposals.”

Mr Macfarlane added: “Yesterday’s meeting was productive and hopefully today’s talks will help find a solution acceptable to both sides.”

Ken Lynn and Willie Sawers were asked to comment, but hadn’t responded at the time of going to press.