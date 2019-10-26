Talks on swim lessons in Dundee: MPs and MSPs are expected to hold discussions with GMB

Politicians have been asked to intervene in a row between union bosses and leisure chiefs over planned changes to swimming lessons in the city.

A war of words broke out earlier this month between the GMB union and Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) over the provision of swimming lessons which are being moved to a four-day programme from the current seven-day schedule.

The union launched a petition calling for swimming lessons to be provided seven days a week for city children, accusing LACD and the city council of making “stealth cuts”.

However, council leader John Alexander accused the GMB of pedalling inaccuracies and “blatantly false” information about swimming lessons in the city.

GMB Scotland organiser Helen Meldrum said the union had meetings planned with local MPs and MSPs in a bid to resolve the situation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She said: “We are meeting MSPs Joe FitzPatrick and Shona Robison and also hopefully Chris Law MP.

“We want a resolution to this issue for members of the public.

“Provision is being cut from seven days to four at each facility, resulting in less choice and cuts to services.

“There has been no consultation with us as the representative trade union and there has been no consultation with staff affected or the people who use the service.

“Casual workers have been left completely in the dark and have been told absolutely nothing, other than that their hours are likely to be cut. This effectively makes them zero hour contract workers.

“There has also been potential discrimination against fixed-term workers. Industrial relations are non-existent.”

Ms Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, said: ”I was contacted by the GMB regarding concerns about swimming lessons. I offered to meet them to discuss this matter.”

LACD has been asked to comment.