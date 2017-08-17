Talks to be held after severe and ongoing road delays in Dundee this week

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Xplore Dundee is to hold talks with Dundee City Council to address the delays that have blighted many of its services in the city this week.

Lane restrictions on Victoria Road at the Eagle Mill Junction have caused large tailbacks, particularly at rush-hour.

At least six buses have been delayed this week, as well as hundreds of motorists.

The delays are due to sewer works that are to close Cotton Road for two weeks.

There are also four-way temporary traffic lights at the Victoria Road/Dens Road/Cotton Road/Victoria Street junction.

Ahead of another busy evening on the stretch, Xplore Dundee tweeted yesterday: “Severe delays on Victoria Road at Eagle Mills junction.

“Apologies for delays. We are liaising with Dundee City Council to find a solution.”

The bus company confirmed the previous day that services 1a/1b, 15/17, 18, 22, 28/29 and 32/33 were being delayed.

One local councillor has already questioned how recent roadworks have been coordinated.

Councillor Richard McCready, Labour’s city development spokesman, said: “We have had many main roads impacted by roadworks at the same time.

“While companies such as BT, Scotland Gas Networks, Scottish and Southern Energy, Scottish Water and Virgin media among others, have a right to dig up roads, the council has a role in coordinating these works.”