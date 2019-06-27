Talks between council and unions fail over controversial Dundee schools restructure

Councillors have failed in their attempt to have the controversial rearrangement of Dundee’s secondary school structure discussed with education unions.

Lochee Labour representative Michael Marra raised a point of order at a meeting on Monday in a bid to have the shift to a faculties structure discussed by education experts.

He raised the issue at the children and family services committee, which has representatives from teaching bodies in its membership.

The move would see the amalgamation of department heads, with one member of teaching staff overseeing more than one subject, rather than a single subject as is current practice.

But council legal experts said the matter could not be discussed with them – only by members of the council’s policy and resources committee because the decision was taken for financial reasons, to save £2 million a year.

Mr Marra told councillors on Monday: “We consider it an inappropriate place to discuss this matter, especially because there are no educational elements provided on the P&R committee.”

He was backed by fellow Labour councillor Richard McCready, who asked: “The remit of children and families is education – why did this go to policy and resources in the first place?”

Council legal chief Roger Mennie said: “The position is that, once the original decision was taken by policy and resources, anything after would have to be taken by that committee. It was part of their remit to consider it.”

Committee convener Stewart Hunter said he would take other advice and revisit the matter in future.