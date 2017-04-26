Talk on history of Dundee’s trams network

Dundee Museum of Transport will host a talk on the city’s former trams network later this week.

The “Dundee’s Trams” talk will focus on the history of the transport system, which remained in operation until October 1956.

The talk will be given by Neale Elder, of Dundee Civic Trust. The trams system incorporated both horse-drawn and electric vehicles and, at its peak, more than 70 tramways were in operation across the city.

However, Dundee’s rapid expansion and ageing stock soon saw trams replaced by buses and the network was shut down.

One of the city’s last nods to its tram network legacy is the former depot in Maryfield, which will become the home of the Museum of Transport at a later date, once the building has been restored.

The talk, which is taking place in the transport museum at 10 Market Mews, Market Street, is on Thursday from 6pm-7pm.

It costs £4 for adults and £2 for children, while it’s free for museum members.

The price of admission includes refreshments.

To book a place for the talk, call 01382 455196, or email manager@dmoft.co.uk.