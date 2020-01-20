Tales from a Dundee author’s childhood have left readers in ‘utter shock’

A debuting Dundee author has revealed early sales figures of her first-ever book release have been “unexpected” and “heartwarming”.

Maxie Reynold’s “A Guide To Surviving Childhood” had sold 500 copies within its first 48-hours following its release in November.

The 31-year-old, who was previously touted to become a co-presenter on Top Gear, has been penning her book in recent years detailing her experiences of growing up in the city.

Despite having Dundee-centric tales of Bell Street Police Station and the schemes within its pages, the former Lawside Academy pupil revealed the book has had widespread appeal beyond Tayside.

The book was penned in New Orleans and completed in Australia but has City of Discovery firmly at the centre of it.

She said: “Selling 500 copies in the first weekend was unexpected and heartwarming. The feedback for many has centred around familiarity and a fond sense of nostalgia.”

After hitting through the 1,000 sales barrier Maxie revealed there are still plans afoot to open the book to a global audience.

She added: “When people have gotten in touch they’ve admitted they feel less ashamed about their own childhood. They’ve reached out in utter shock regarding the contents.

“After the book went past the 1,500 sales we discovered that 2/3 of the sales hadn’t come from Scotland which was totally unexpected.”

The aim now is to get the books on shelves around the UK by March.

She added: “In it’s current form I don’t think an American audience would get it. Our intention is still very much to Americanize it.

“In the short-term our priority is to get into book stores around the UK.”

Despite detailing some of her most wild exploits from her youth she said her mother was still on speaking terms with her.

She added: “As I said earlier people were in utter shock but my mum has still managed to still love me after reading it so all is well.”