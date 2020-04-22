Talented twosome’s colourful creation on wall of Angus primary pays tribute to NHS workers

A talented brother and sister have put their lockdown time to good use by drawing a chalk tribute to the NHS on the wall of their primary school.

Neve, 7, and Nathan, 4, spent the weekend creating the mural at Grange Primary in Monifieth to say thank you to all the key workers who are powering on through the coronavirus lockdown.

Mum Ashley Button said the pair were hoping to cheer people up as they walked past the Grange Road school.

She said: “They are doing quite a lot of drawings at the moment.

“They both go to Grange Primary School – Nathan is in the nursery class and Neve is in primary three and they are both missing their pals at the moment.

“We live just across the road from the school and wanted to cheer everyone up.

“There is quite a heavy flow of traffic going past the school and quite a lot of people walk past as well, so hopefully this will cheer everyone up.

“It is important to keep up everyone’s spirits at the moment.”

