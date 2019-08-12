Talented Tayside baritone clocks up impressive array of concerts across the globe

A talented Tayside baritone singer has been all over the map in recent weeks – from his native Perth to Holland and the Czech Republic.

Kenneth MacIver sung to an appreciative audience at an evening concert a week past Friday at the city’s St Leonard’s-In-The-Fields parish church.

Soon afterwards, he was on his way to his base of The Hague, then he was away again for a singing engagement in Brno.

Kenneth worked for a while in the hospitality trade in Perth prior to setting out for the Netherlands a year ago where he studies at the Royal Conservatoire.

He has been there for 12 months and has another three years of his studies left.

He went to the Dutch capital on the recommendation of Amand Hekkers, a teacher and vocal coach who is a lecturer in classical singing at the conservatoire’s Scottish counterpart in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old said: “I worked in the Mercure and Best Western hotels before heading off to Holland, I’m loving it over there. Being in Holland is a real joy.

“It gives me plenty of opportunities, like the visit to Brno.”

Kenneth’s musical journey began when he was in P7, where he was taught by choirmaster Edna Auld.

Edna is a previous winner of The Rotary Club of Perth’s Cairncross Trophy for community service.

She has long been involved with the performing arts and formed the Jambouree Choir in 2005.

Kenneth is one of many youngsters who have performed with the choir, which has become a firm favourite in the area.

And Kenneth said special praise was reserved for his first teacher, who continues to support him, even as he becomes a well-known singer in his own right.

He said: “Edna started my career. She gave me lessons and has been a major support ever since.

“I am also grateful to Bill Webster for his help.”

Kenneth has clocked up an impressive array of concerts both at home and abroad, and has put his vocal cords to good use by performing at numerous charity events.

His recent concert at St Leonard’s raised £744 for a worthy cause – Perth’s Cornhill Macmillan hospice.

He is looking forward to being back home on November 2 for another concert at the same venue.