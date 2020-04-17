Talented Dundee youngster lifts the spirits of coronavirus key workers with singing performance

A talented youngster has been lifting the spirits of key workers across Tayside from the safety of her own home during the coronavirus crisis.

Aimee McKelvie from Saltire Karate Club was determined to do her bit to help the frontline workers during the pandemic, and her coach Kevin Scott suggested she sang a song to share the positivity.

Kevin said the 10-year-old, who attends Birkhill Primary School, jumped on the idea straight away, and her mum and dad even made a presentation to highlight the country’s key workers.

She even donned her karate uniform to sing the song “Rise Up”.

He said: “Aimee has trained with me since she was five, and she asked if there was anything she could do.

“I spoke to her about what we could do that was different, and straight away we came up with the idea.

“She was just going to sing the song, but then her mum and dad made a powerpoint for her to sing in front of, and it works really well with the song she chose.

“And she did it all in one take.

“She is such a lovely and thoughtful wee girl.”

He continued: “The video has been really well received, and that is just typical of her – along with karate, she loves to sing and perform.

“She normally gives her parents a concert every Friday night.

Saltire Karate Club would like to wish all our WUKF karate friends in Scotland and around the world a Happy Easter. We would also like to thank one of our young members Aimee McKelvie for this tribute to everyone working so hard in these very difficult times. Stay Safe Posted by Saltire Karate Club on Sunday, 12 April 2020

“It is so nice to see the kids doing something for others.

“And she is not only highlighting our NHS workers, but a lot of other key workers as well in her presentation.”

Kevin said Aimee and her fellow Saltire Karate Club friends, who meet at Muirhead Scout Hut, have been continuing to work hard during the lockdown.

He added: “They are training online just now and continuing to do all their exercises, just in the garden or their house instead.

“It is hard for us because we are a contact sport, ‘contact’ is in the name.

“But we are all managing and the kids are sending in pictures and videos of them practising.

“It is not ideal, but we are managing to keep the club going.”