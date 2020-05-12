Talented children keep Dundee care home residents entertained during lockdown

Talented children across Dundee are doing their bit to keep care home residents entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the lockdown was first brought in seven weeks ago, care home residents were put into isolation and were not able to see any visitors.

Ever since, local children have been performing in weekly online talent show called ‘Children’s Care Home Talent Show’ every Tuesday at 2pm, which is broadcast live to care homes in Dundee.

Lynda Oswald, who works in a number of care homes across the city, set up the talent show.

She said: “The idea came back from just before the lockdown when they started to lock down care homes.

“Visitors were not allowed in, and I was aware of how residents were reacting to not being able to see their children and grandchildren.

“That’s when we started doing a wee talent show like how the kids would perform for their grannies in the house.

“It is not a professional show, but it is so much fun.”

Lynda continued: “Nothing brightens up the day like a kid walking into a care home – everyone lights up.

“The kids are so enthusiastic and full of energy and they are putting aside time each week for this.

“It is absolutely amazing because most of the children don’t have any relatives in care homes, they are just doing it purely out of the goodness of their hearts.”

Sandra Scott, activities coordinator at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, said all the residents have been enjoying the weekly show.

She said: “We all look forward to the children’s talent show every Tuesday, it really lifts our spirts.

“The children are so talented and full of energy and fun.

“We love the wide variety of acts – singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, poetry, magic and trampolining

“Often the shows bring back happy memories for the residents – after seeing the girls dancing, one lady talked about when she used to go to ballet classes.

“Another was enthralled when he heard the young lad reciting Burns poetry, he said it brought back memories of his dad doing that.

“The residents seem to particularly enjoy hearing golden oldies like ‘You are my Sunshine’ and ‘Singing in the Rain’ and the carers certainly enjoy the modern music, so it’s a win-win situation.”

Care home staff who want to get residents watching the shows are asked to like ‘Children’s Care Home Talent Show’ group on Facebook, and children who want to take part are asked to email ads@bitesizebio.com