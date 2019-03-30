Tale of refugee who settles in Scotland to be shown to kids at Dundee Rep

A story aimed at kids, telling the tale of a young refugee who settles in Scotland, is coming to Dundee.

Paper Memories, a visual piece of theatre combinging music, dance and puppetry, will be performed at the Dundee Rep on Monday.

The show, which is aimed at people aged seven and over, is directed by Rachael Macintyre and presented by Platform, Vision Mechanics and Jabuti Theatre.

The story follows Tali, a refugee girl who arrives in Scotland with her family, who is desperate to embrace her new life and forget her old one.

Her family turn their back on their past, before realising that their memories make them stronger, and will keep them together in the long run.

Artistic director Rachael Macintyre has a background in politically engaged art for young people.

Co-creator Mariem Omari is an activist, playwright and performer.

More information can be found at dundeerep.co.uk/event/paper-memories.