‘Taking Camperdown Golf Course away is a nail in my coffin’ says Andy, 86

Andy Dunlop has been walking the fairways of Camperdown Golf Course for 60 years.

But after Dundee councillors voted to close the course earlier this month, Andy admits his days on the greens could be coming to an end.

“Taking the course away, it’s like putting a nail in my coffin,” he said.

It was revealed last week that councillors had voted narrowly to close the course, 14 votes to 13.

The decision caused outrange from club members and players alike, with a petition set up to try to save the club gathering more than 4,000 signatures.

The 18-hole course opened in 1959 and has seen thousands of people play over the years, with the club currently having 90 members.

Andy, 86, is a founding member and said: “Sixty years I’ve been playing golf at Camperdown. There were 500 members here at one time.

“I’ve seen umpteen changes and different holes. The 15th was changed about four times.

“The course is really spot on, I can’t fault one part of it. I think I’m the only founder member left. I play three times a week, I just love the game. It’s really good exercise. I think it has kept me fit.

“The course is beautiful. It’s a championship course and, in my opinion, the best course in Tayside.

“Closing it will break my heart – I won’t join another club.”

Robert Johnston, 78, from Menzieshill, is another long-serving member of the club and has been golfing there for 48 years.

It was where he started playing the game and insists he has always been happy there, with many characters coming and going over the years.

He said: “This has always been a big part of my life, the company that you get through golf, the friends that I’ve made through golf. I’ve made life-long friends.

“Guys move on, but I never have. I was always quite content playing Camperdown. These last few years have been the best.

“When I started here it was a problem getting time, it was so busy and I think at one time we had a waiting list for members.

© DC Thomson

“The closure makes me feel sick. It will be a sad day when it goes, it will be a shame.

“We used to have dances down the stairs, it was very good and well run.”

Joe Reilly, 88, from Dryburgh, has also been a member from the early days.

He said: “When the course first opened, the first hole was the ninth hole, and the ninth whole was the first hole.

“It was £2 for my season ticket and two pence a game.”

© DC Thomson

Bob Crayford first joined the club back in the seventies, before leaving Dundee. He re-joined 10 years ago and plays five times a week.

He said: “This is the only course that I would call home. I can’t walk round anymore, I’m hoping to get a hip replacement, but at the moment I’ve got my wee buggy I drive around.

“If this shuts, until I get my hip replacement, there’s no place to go as I don’t know any place that actually takes buggies. Without this I don’t know what I would be able to do to keep myself fit.

“Once the course goes, what next? I’ll miss it. We won’t stop fighting, we’ll be looking at ways to keep it open.”