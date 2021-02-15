Taking away £20 Universal Credit uplift would be ‘Dickensian’ say Dundee emergency food providers

Charities providing emergency food to struggling Dundonians have said removing the £20 Universal Credit top-up payment would be “Dickensian” and “morally wrong”.

In March 2020, the UK Government decided to top up all Universal Credit payments by £20 per week to help the poorest in society during the coronavirus pandemic.

The boost to the standard allowance is worth an extra £1,040 per year to claimants.

This agreement, however, only runs until the end of March 2021 and a decision has yet to be made on whether it will stay.

£20 is the difference between everyone in the family eating, and the parents missing out on food

Those working hard to make sure those in need get emergency food parcels and support in Dundee have said “there is no justifiable reason” to take this £20 payment away from those who need it.

Jacky Close from the Dundee Food Insecurity Network said: “I think it would be a disaster.

© Mhairi Edwards

“The cost of living has gone up for everybody because we are all at home.

“Even if you are not able to put your heating on you are still using up more so people are spending more even though they are not going out.

“Universal Credit was always too low but that £20 lifted people to a place where they were not struggling and could maybe just about manage.

“It would plunge a huge number of families into poverty – £20 is the difference between everyone in the family eating a meal and parents going without.

“There is no way they should take this away from people, it would just be cruel when we are still in the midst of a worldwide crisis.

“There is no justifiable reason.

“We are working hard to press our local MPs to keep that £20 because we are in a position where there are still 2,500 people every week receiving food – can you imagine how much harder that will be if the uplift is taken away?

“These people can’t manage and it is no fault of their own, they have been pushed into a really difficult situation and can’t manage to make ends meet.

“People are crying because they have never had to ask for a hand out before and don’t know what else to do because they are desperate.

“To take away this lifeline would be Dickensian.

“I would rather money was taken out of my salary or taxes were increased than see the £20 taken away, because it is not right.”

It is not just food poverty, say those supporting low income families

Debbie Findlay from the Lifegate Church’s food outreach programme added: “Our numbers are ridiculous.

“More and more people are coming to us for groceries and are struggling.

“Taking this money off them will not help.”

Alison Goodfellow from the Maxwell Centre said: “With those in food poverty it is a question of heat or eat.

© Mhairi Edwards

“If you are stuck in the house all day with kids you have to have the heating on.

“To take that cash payment away at this crucial time for so many people is just brutal because it is not just food insecurity, it is fuel insecurity.”

Dundee Foodbank says it is prepared for a surge in numbers

Ken Linton, manager at Dundee Foodbank, added: “Clearly from a foodbank point of view taking money away from people who are struggling with make the crisis increase.

“It is therefore likely more people will come to rely on food parcels because they can’t make ends meet, simple as that.

© Kris Miller

“It will see a huge increase for us but at the moment we are blessed with plenty of stock because of the generosity of the people of Dundee.

“That means when it does start to affect individuals or families we will be prepared to meet that need.”

A spokeswoman for the UK Government said: “We are committed to supporting the lowest paid families through the pandemic, which is why we’re spending hundreds of billions to safeguard jobs and boosting welfare support by billions.

“The UK Government has also provided an additional £8.6 billion in funding this financial year to the Scottish Government to tackle the pandemic.

“This is on top of the block grant and in addition to direct UK Government support to people and businesses in Scotland.”