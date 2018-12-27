Takeover talk was none of our business, says Dundee United defender

Defender Callum Booth says the Dundee United takeover and the speculation in the run-up to it was never a big topic of conversation in the dressing-room.

And the full-back admits there was much more gossip in the squad after Csaba Laszlo’s departure at the end of December.

However, he concedes what new American owner Mark Ogren does once the transfer window opens next week will be grabbing the attention of him and his team-mates.

“I would say we were more focused on the speculation surrounding the club when we didn’t have a manager,” said the 27-year-old former Partick Thistle man.

“Then that was what all the players were talking about. It was ‘who do you think it’s going to be? I’ve heard this or that’ and stuff like that.

“I think with regards to the owners or the chairman, we don’t really see them that much on a day-to-day basis.

“And the club has been running along smoothly, so it was not something we were speaking about too much.

“There was a lot of talk about it in the week or so leading up to the takeover being confirmed last week, so it was mentioned but not all that much to be honest.”

Now, though, Booth is keen to see just how much Minnesota-based Ogren is going to give manager Robbie Neilson to further strengthen the squad for the second half of the season.

“January and the transfer window is coming and it will be interesting what happens, though it’s hard to say what will. We’ll get a view of the chairman’s ambition then and see what he does.

“For us, Mike Martin (outgoing chairman) was a great guy but we didn’t see him too much and it will be the same with the new owner. We’ll talk about it a little bit but not too much and we just concentrate on the games coming up.”

That focus on games made Booth well aware of the importance of United getting a win when Falkirk visited last Saturday.

He believes the three points taken from that 2-1 victory were vital.

“Obviously we’d not won in three games, so it was vital to get back to winning ways, especially at home.

“Our last home performance against Ayr was disappointing, so it was huge to get the three points and I thought we played well and created a load of chances.

“We probably should have been at least 3-0 up by the time injury time came and we gave away the penalty they scored from.

“We were a bit slack for it and it meant the last few minutes were kind of ‘oh no’, but we managed to hold out pretty comfortably in the end and deserved the win.

“It should have been dead and buried before that and I was really disappointed at not getting the clean sheet because we had defended really well during the game.

“Overall, it was a good performance and a good win. We created good openings and we need to learn from that and put away more chances when we’re creating them like we did.”

Booth also believes it was important United got back to imposing their passing game on teams again, just as they’d done in the draw at Inverness a week earlier.

“That’s two good performances in a row. Four points from a home game against Falkirk and a trip to Inverness is not a bad return.

“We had a little dip and the Ayr United game took us by shock.

“We didn’t really recover the week after down at Morton where it was a pretty poor performance but we feel back on track and long may it continue.”