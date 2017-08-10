Councillors are to be asked to consider a proposal to develop a hot food takeaway in a Dundee pub.

Amanda Mitchell has applied to the city council for a part change of use to create a takeaway at The Downfield bar in Strathmartine Road.

Members of the development management committee will hear that the application complies with the adopted Dundee Local Development Plan 2014.

A report to go before councillors states: “There are no material considerations that would warrant refusal of planning permission.”

The committee will be told six letters of objection have been received to the application.

Objections include letters from five individuals and one from the residents of the neighbouring care home.

Issues raised relate to parking and access, road safety, residential amenity in terms of noise and litter, proximity to a local school and proliferation of other takeaways within the area.